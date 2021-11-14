Watch Adam Sandler Meet Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Watch Viral Clip Of Adam Sandler Meeting Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards
    Adam Sandler was seen meeting Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
    Anthony Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, so everyone knew that he was going to be a good player. 

    However, in his second season he already looks like a future All-Star. 

    The 20-year-old is averaging 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. 

    Before the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, Adam Sandler was seen meeting Edwards. 

    The clip of their interaction can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Overtime (who cited the original poster of the video in their tweet). 

    Sandler was seen on the court talking to Malik Beasley who then called over Edwards. 

    Edwards and Sandler then hugged before the famous actor headed back to his seats. 

    The Timberwolves won the game 107-83 and Edwards had nine points, three rebounds and one assist. 

    More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here. 

    • CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

