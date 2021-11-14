Watch Adam Sandler Meet Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards

Watch Viral Clip Of Adam Sandler Meeting Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, so everyone knew that he was going to be a good player.
However, in his second season he already looks like a future All-Star.
The 20-year-old is averaging 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
Before the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, Adam Sandler was seen meeting Edwards.
The clip of their interaction can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Overtime (who cited the original poster of the video in their tweet).
Sandler was seen on the court talking to Malik Beasley who then called over Edwards.
Edwards and Sandler then hugged before the famous actor headed back to his seats.
The Timberwolves won the game 107-83 and Edwards had nine points, three rebounds and one assist.
