Watch Viral Clip Of Steph Curry Breaking Julius Randle's Ankles

The Golden State Warriors lost to the New York Knicks 116-114 on Thursday night in California, and after winning nine games in a row have now lost their last two games.

During the game, Steph Curry had a remarkable move that sent Julius Randle to the floor.

The clip is going viral on social media, and can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Curry finished the game with 35 points, two rebounds and ten assists.

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-15 record, and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

As for the Knicks, the win improves them to 25-31 on the season, but they are still the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and just 3-7 in their last ten games.

Related stories on NBA basketball