WATCH: Viral Video Of Fan Trolling Ben Simmons At The Mall

On Wednesday, a video was going around Twitter of a fan trolling Ben Simmons at the mall.

Simmons is coming off a season where he did not play in a game for either the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers.

He was sent to Brooklyn in the blockbuster deal that got the 76ers 2018 MVP James Harden.

The former LSU was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and he has only played for the 76ers over his career.

In the last three seasons that he played, he made the NBA All-Star Game all three times.

He just turned 26-years-old last month, so he is still not even in the prime years of his career yet.

In the four seasons that he has played, he has made the NBA Playoffs every single season.

His career averages are 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

The Nets are coming off a tough season where they had been expected to be a contender.

They were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, so they had to play in the play-in tournament just to make the NBA Playoffs.

After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, they faced off with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first-round.

Yet, the Celtics swept them in four games.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have played in Brooklyn together for two seasons, and in that time span they have only won just one playoff series.

If healthy, Simmons will be a very important player for the Nets next season.