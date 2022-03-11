WATCH: Wild Video Of Ben Simmons Getting On Team's Bus Outside Of Hotel In Philadelphia

The Brooklyn Nets are in Philadelphia facing off with the 76ers on Thursday evening, and before the game there was quite the scene as the team got on the bus to go to the arena.

Ben Simmons, who is not playing in the game, is with the Nets and many fans went to wait outside of the team's hotel to heckle Simmons as he got on the bus.

The clip of the wild scene can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Chris O'Connell of Fox 29 in Philadelphia.

The Nets and 76ers are facing off for the first time since their blockbuster trade last month.

Coming into the night, the Nets are 33-33 in the 66 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

