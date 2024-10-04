WATCH: Angel Reese Makes $100K Wager with Shaq
WNBA rookie and former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal may have a unique relationship, but the two can still get pretty competitive on the court. Plus, what's $100,000 among friends?
That's the amount Reese said she'd pay Shaq if he could make a free throw. But that wager backfired pretty quickly on the WNBA star. O'Neal, who seemed to learn a thing or two since his playing days, knocked down the shot with relative ease.
Below is the video that Reese posted:
O'Neal was a notoriously poor free throw shooter during his NBA career. He connected on just 52.7% of his shots from the charity stripe over the course of his time in the league. His low percentage often prompted NBA teams to play a "Hack-a-Shaq" style of defense, fouling him immediately and forcing him to shoot free throws.
Clearly, Reese didn't have much faith in Shaq's free throw game, but he proved her and the doubters wrong by knocking down the freebie in the clip.
Reese and O'Neal have developed a close relationship since her transfer from Maryland to LSU. The NBA superstar even walked with her out onto the court during her Senior Day ceremony in 2024.
Earlier this year, Shaq explained why he is such a big fan of Reese and her game.
"She made the comment the other day she was born like this, and it's true. Her mentality, the way she plays — no nonsense, she's going to say what's on her mind, going to play the way she plays," O'Neal said on ESPN.
"I love that about her. When I first met her, we had a little challenge thing, she said she could outshoot me. I said, 'No, you can't outshoot me.' I've been a fan ever since then. She's won a championship. She's the type that, if you doubt her, she's going to step up and play."
Obviously, O'Neal is also the type of person that, if you don't him, he's going to step up. Swishing a free throw probably never felt so good.