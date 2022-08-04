Former First-Round Pick And 13-Year Veteran Remains A Free Agent

Skip to main content

13-year NBA veteran and shooting guard Wayne Ellington remains unsigned this NBA offseason. Ellington has played for the Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Nets, Heat, Pistons, Knicks and Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned the page from the 2021-22 season, replacing almost every veteran they had on their roster with new, younger options.

At this point, it is very unlikely that the Lakers look to make any more moves in free agency and as a result, 13-year NBA veteran wing Wayne Ellington remains an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Ellington, 34, signed a minimum contract with Los Angeles a season ago after previously playing for them during the 2014-15 season. The Lakers did not make the playoffs while Ellington was a member of their roster.

Nearing the back-end of his career, Wayne Ellington has not only played for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he has been a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks as well.

While he was never really known to be a high-level threat, Ellington has always been a consistent three-point shooting threat off-the-bench, as he has shot 38.2% from long-range in his career.

This past season with the Lakers, Ellington played in a total of 43 games, averaging 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and shooting 38.9% from three-point range.

An experienced player who understands his role coming off-the-bench, Wayne Ellington could definitely still make an impact for several championship contenders in this league that have an open roster spot and could use another perimeter shooter.

Scoring from the perimeter has become such a huge part of today’s NBA and you can never have enough depth out on the wing, which is why Wayne Ellington still ranks as one of the better free agents available this offseason. 

