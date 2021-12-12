Wesley Matthews' Status For Bucks-Knicks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in New York to play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will be without veteran shooting guard Wesley Matthews.

The status of Matthews for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks come into the game 17-10 in their first 27 games after defeating the Houston Rockets in their game on Friday night.

After winning the NBA title last season they are once again one of the top teams in the NBA and could compete for another title this season.

As for the Knicks, they began the season 5-1, but are now 12-14 and have gone 7-13 in their last 20 games.

They made the NBA Playoffs last season and lost in the first round to the Atlanta Hawks.

Related stories on NBA basketball