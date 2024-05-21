Western Conference Finals Schedule With Gametimes, TV, Point Spread, Results
The matchup is set for the Western Conference finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, with an unlikely pairing between the No. 3-seeded Milwaukee Timberwolves, who are taking on the No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks.
The conference finals combatants collectively knocked off the top two seeds in the West in the second round, with Dallas knocking out No. 1 Oklahoma City and Minnesota winning in Denver in Game 7 on Sunday night, eliminating the No. 2 seed and defending world champion Nuggets.
Minnesota, which finished 56-26 in the regular season, swept the Phoenix Suns in four games in the first round. They won their first two games in Denver in the second round but then lost three in a row. They won Game 6 and home and then overcame a 20-point deficit to win Game 7 and advance.
Dallas, 50-32 in the regular season, came into the playoffs as a No. 5 seed, but upset the No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers in the first round in six games. They upset the Thunder in Game 7, winning 117-116 to advance to the conference finals.
Minnesota won the regular season series, going 3-1. They won twice at home, and split games in Dallas, losing 119-101 on Dec. 14 but winning 115-108 on Jan. 7.
Here's the schedule for the best-of-seven series:
- GAME 1: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday (May 22), 8:30 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: TNT. Point Spread: Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite according to the Fanduel.com gambling website. The over/under is 207.5.
- GAME 2: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday (May 24), 8:30 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: TNT.
- GAME 3: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, Sunday (May 26), 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. TV: TNT.
- GAME 4: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday (May 28), 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. TV: TNT.
- GAME 5 (if necessary): Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves, Thursday (May 30), 8:30 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: TNT.
- GAME 6 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, Saturday (June 1), 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. TV: TNT.
- GAME 7 (if necessary): Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday (June 3), 8:30 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: TNT.
