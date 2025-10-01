Western Conference Gets Clarity on Mavericks’ Critical Injuries
For the first time in years, the Dallas Mavericks are entering an NBA season without Luka Doncic on the roster.
On paper, the Mavericks remain a strong bunch—but some of their top players are dealing with setbacks that throw a wrench in their early plans.
Klay Thompson’s mini media tour in the offseason revealed that the former Golden State Warriors guard is seeing enough in Dallas to make him believe this year’s team is a true championship contender. Of course, a lot of that will hinge on the availability of stars like Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.
An accidental elbow to the eye required surgery in the offseason for Davis. At this point, Davis has to wear protective gear to prevent further complications. While Davis’ availability at the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season was in question before, the star front-court player is cleared to go.
Last season, Davis entered his sixth season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He appeared in 42 games in the purple and gold, averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
In early February, the Lakers and the Mavericks struck one of the most shocking trades of all time. Davis was moved to the Mavericks in a deal that helped the Lakers acquire Doncic. As much as Mavs fans hated the deal due to the loss of Doncic, Davis was still embraced when he was healthy enough to play.
In nine games, Davis averaged 20 points on 46 percent shooting from the field. He also averaged 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. With Davis, Thompson, and the rookie Cooper Flagg on the floor, the Mavs will be competitive in the Western Conference. However, they still have a big question looming on Kyrie Irving, who is without a timetable to return.
What’s the Latest on Kyrie?
The offseason shooting videos look great, but Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd sent a strong message on Monday regarding the status of Irving’s recovery.
“When we do see Ky’s shooting, can we just refrain from saying, ‘Ahead of schedule’? That’s bad reporting,” Kidd told reporters.
“He is doing quite well, as we can see, but he is not ahead of schedule. Let’s not say that. That’s unfair to him, and to the Mavs, because it’s not true. Is he on schedule? It looks like it. A lot of positive things are happening, but the report that he is ahead of schedule is not fair.”
Before Irving suited up for media day, he addressed the timeline discussion during a livestream. The All-Star made it clear that he doesn’t have a set date.
“There’s no timetable of when I’m coming back, so please don’t ask me when I’m coming back,” said Irving.
“Please don’t badger with me all of the questions like, ‘Hey, if you’re healthy by November, what do you think about…’ Like, please don’t badger me with any questions, guys. I’m going to be ready when I’m ready, and I’m taking the necessary steps to put my best foot forward and I’m enjoying it.”
The expectation is that Irving will return to action at some point during the 2025-2026 NBA season. Previous reports have estimated that January is a realistic month for his return. Clearly, the Mavericks aren’t willing to circle a month or day just yet.
As long as the Mavs can keep the rest of their core healthy, they should be a threat in the Western Conference. As far as Irving goes, his return could help the Mavs go from playoff to championship contenders.