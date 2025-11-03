Western Conference Team Has NBA Free Agent Precious Achiuwa on Radar
Precious Achiuwa is gaining attention from a Western Conference team.
According to a report, the Sacramento Kings are eyeing Achiuwa as a possible in-season acquisition.
via @JakeLFischer: The Sacramento Kings are looking at bringing in veteran center Precious Achiuwa, according to league sources.
The interest in Achiuwa comes as the veteran front-court player made changes to his representation. Last week, Thread Sports Management announced that they have added Achiuwa to their roster.
Typically, when players change representation, the move is followed by negotiations with new teams. The situation isn’t different for Achiuwa, who is potentially on pace to add the Kings to a list of teams he has played for since entering the NBA.
Coming out of Memphis, Achiuwa entered the NBA after one season in the NCAA. At Memphis, he appeared in 31 games, averaging 30.4 minutes of action. As a freshman, Achiuwa posted averages of 15.8 points 10.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.9 blocks.
Achiuwa ended up becoming a first-round pick for the Miami Heat. He spent just one season with the Heat, appearing in 61 games. Seeing the court for 12 minutes per game, Achiuwa averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds.
In 2021, Achiuwa was traded to the Toronto Raptors in a deal that netted the Heat Kyle Lowry. He ended up playing two full seasons for the Raptors before joining the New York Knicks in 2023-2024. Last season, Achiuwa spent the entire year with the Knicks, making 57 appearances.
During his only full season with the Knicks, Achiuwa saw the court for 20.5 minutes per game off the bench. He posted averages of 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. This past summer, Achiuwa hit the free agency market, without an offer to return to the Knicks.
Although Achiuwa joined the Miami Heat for training camp, he was waived after the preseason. The veteran did not get picked up before the start of the regular season, but the Kings seem to be looking at bringing on the veteran center, who has over 300 games of experience and 26 playoff games under his belt.
If Sacramento's interest sticks, they'll have to make some changes to the roster in order to create space for the veteran free agent.
