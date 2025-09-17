What a Jonathan Kuminga Trade to Western Conf Rival Would Require
Back in July, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings had discussions regarding a possible Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade.
It didn’t take long before the lines were cut. At this stage of the offseason, the Kings are proceeding with the idea that Kuminga will be suited up for the Warriors at the start of the 2025-2026 season.
However, all hope doesn’t seem lost. As the Kuminga saga recently received a handful of updates, it’s been suggested that the Kings remain a suitor. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Kings are reportedly “under the impression that Kuminga does, in fact, want to play for them.”
What Did the Kings Offer?
Similar to Kuminga, the veteran Malik Monk has been in an awkward situation with his current team. While Monk has a fit on the Kings, Sacramento has considered moving him on several occasions.
As expected, the Kings were reportedly willing to offer up Monk in a deal to land Kuminga. But since Kuminga carries championship experience at a very young age, the Warriors want more than just a player swap. They want a draft pick as well.
According to Amick, the Kings were willing to part with Monk and a 2030 first-round pick, but only if the pick had a protection on it. Perhaps, if Sacramento drops the protection, they’d have a done deal. No budging, no trading.
Monk is a quality player who has 523 games under his belt. Throughout his career, he averaged 12.3 points while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.
Last season, Monk started in a career-high 45 games. In 65 total appearances, Monk shot 44 percent from the field to produce 17.2 points per game. He also dished out 5.6 assists per game.
There is a world where the Warriors might budge, based on how the Kuminga experience plays out early on. Many NBA Insiders have suggested that Kuminga’s approach could frustrate the Warriors, which would put them in a situation where they might have to move off of their former lottery pick without getting picky.
At the same time, Amick points to another financial hurdle. Another player like Buddy Hield or Moses Moody would “likely” have to be included in a deal in order to stay under the first apron of the luxury tax. With the Warriors desiring financial flexibility in the not-so-distant future, they aren’t simply going all-in for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Some of Kuminga’s top suitors will certainly keep a close eye on the situation developing out in Golden State, as the Warriors could switch their stance over time.