What Could it Cost for NBA Teams to Land Knicks' Pacome Dadiet?
Looking at the New York Knicks, they might be a difficult team to trade with this season.
It’s a top-heavy roster that’s ready to compete for a championship right away. After taking major swings in the trade market over the past couple of years, the Knicks are at a point where they hope to simply put it together with the players they have.
That doesn’t mean the rest of the NBA won’t come calling if there is a player of interest. And since the Knicks have an intriguing young prospect in Pacome Dadiet, teams might look to take him off their hands.
According to a report from The Athletic, the Knicks have already had conversations with teams about the young 20-year-old prospect.
What Would It Cost to Trade for Pacome Dadiet?
James Edwards III of The Athletic doesn’t have an exact price tag to reveal, but he imagines it could cost a second-round pick or two to land Dadiet.
Getting multiple future picks for a player with very limited action on their resume would be a notable get for the Knicks.
In 2024, the Knicks spent their 25th overall pick on Dadiet. The French forward/guard was making his way to the league after having overseas pro stints.
In 2021, Dadiet played in Paris in the LNB Pro A league. In 2023, he made his way to Germany to play for Ratiopharm Ulm. After spending some time in Germany, Dadiet worked his way up to becoming a first-round prospect in the NBA. He joined an elite French class, becoming one of four players from France to get drafted in the first round.
The Knicks signed Dadiet to a four-year standard contract last year. He made $1.8 million during his first season. He’s expected to make $2.8 million for his sophomore effort. The Knicks have until October 31 to make a decision on Dadiet’s team option for 2026-2027.
Last year, Dadiet appeared in 18 games for the Knicks. He averaged 32 percent from the field and hit on 32 percent of his threes. The then-rookie averaged 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds.
With the Westchester Knicks in the G League, Dadiet played in nine games for the Tip-Off Tournament. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists during that run, and produced 14.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 5.4 rebounds during the G League’s regular season.
At this point, there isn’t much incentive for New York to move on from Dadiet. Unless they are getting multiple draft assets, the Knicks would be wise to continue developing the young French prospect, in hopes that he can soon crack the rotation and have a daily impact.