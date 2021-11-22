What? DeMar DeRozan Just Passed Michael Jordan On This List In The Knicks-Bulls Game
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are hosting the New York Knicks in Illinois on Sunday night, and DeRozan just broke a franchise record.
He is now the player who has scored the most points in his first 16 games with the Bulls in the team's history.
His 425 points passed Michael Jordan who had 424 points in his first 16 games with the team as a rookie during the 1984-85 season.
DeRozan began his career with the Toronto Raptors and had spent the last several seasons in San Antonio on the Spurs before signing with the Bulls this past offseason.
So far, the team looks fantastic with him as one of their top scorers.
The four-time All-Star has been fitting in seamlessly with Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and the rest of the team.
Heading into the game on Sunday they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
