What If Russell Westbrook Did The Unthinkable?

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and while the Los Angeles Lakers had been expected to make the Finals, they ended up missing the playoffs. Russell Westbrook has a player option for next season that he can either opt into, or opt out of and become an unrestricted free agent.

Therefore, their star players have taken major criticism, and the future of a lot of their players has come into question.

Russell Westbrook, who just finished his first season with the organization, will have a big decision to make this summer.

According to Spotrac, he has a player option for a little over $47 million next season.

If he opts in, he will join the team for one more season and then become a free agent in the summer of 2023.

However, he also has the freedom to opt out of the deal, and become a totally unrestricted free agent this summer.

If he were to do that, he would be able to sign with whatever team in the league he wanted.

Now, he would likely get a lot less than $47 million per season, but he's also made plenty of money over his career on and off the court.

If he were to enter the open market, he could find a team where he could fit in a lot more.

With the Lakers, he averaged the third lowest points per game in his entire career (18.5 points per game), but he still averaged 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.