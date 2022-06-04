Skip to main content

What If Russell Westbrook Did The Unthinkable?

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and while the Los Angeles Lakers had been expected to make the Finals, they ended up missing the playoffs. Russell Westbrook has a player option for next season that he can either opt into, or opt out of and become an unrestricted free agent.

The NBA Finals are taking place between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, and Game 2 will be played on Sunday evening at the Chase Center in California. 

The Los Angeles Lakers had been seen as a team who could make the Finals this year, but they ended up missing the playoffs (and the play-in tournament).  

Therefore, their star players have taken major criticism, and the future of a lot of their players has come into question.  

Russell Westbrook, who just finished his first season with the organization, will have a big decision to make this summer.  

According to Spotrac, he has a player option for a little over $47 million next season. 

If he opts in, he will join the team for one more season and then become a free agent in the summer of 2023.  

However, he also has the freedom to opt out of the deal, and become a totally unrestricted free agent this summer. 

If he were to do that, he would be able to sign with whatever team in the league he wanted. 

Now, he would likely get a lot less than $47 million per season, but he's also made plenty of money over his career on and off the court. 

If he were to enter the open market, he could find a team where he could fit in a lot more. 

With the Lakers, he averaged the third lowest points per game in his entire career (18.5 points per game), but he still averaged 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. 

USATSI_17421269_168388303_lowres
News

What If Russell Westbrook Did The Unthinkable?

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_9288761_168388303_lowres
News

Should The NBA Shorten The Season? "I Think It Is A Joke" Says Former NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_16965283_168388303_lowres
Betting

This Team Is The Favorite To Trade For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_18391854_168388303_lowres
News

Is Al Horford A Hall Of Famer?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18423670_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After Game 1 Of The Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18422627_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Al Horford Said After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18423001_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of What Marcus Smart Said During Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18262062_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Viral Photo

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres
Betting

Here's Where Zach LaVine Is Favored To Play Next Season

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago