What James Harden's New Contract Means For Future Of 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals four of the last five seasons, but they have still yet to break through and reach the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001, a year in which Allen Iverson took the team to the NBA Finals.

Having a true MVP candidate in center Joel Embiid, the 76ers are close to being the best team in the Eastern Conference and possibly the league as a whole, but it seems like they have been missing a chunk of depth over the years.

This is why James Harden took a massive pay cut this offseason.

Declining his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, Harden became an unrestricted free agent with the mindset of accepting less money from the Philadelphia 76ers. The reason for this was so the team could have some cap flexibility and go after other key secondary talents that can help them become the championship contender that they want to be.

As a result of his willingness to accept less, the 76ers were able to sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in free agency.

On Wednesday, Harden and the Sixers agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million deal, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The interesting aspect of this new contract is not necessarily the near $14 million pay cut that Harden took for the 2022-23 season, but the fact that it is a “1+1” deal, meaning that this new deal contains a player option for the 2023-24 season.

James Harden could immediately become an unrestricted free agent again following this upcoming year and based off of first glance, it is very likely that this is the route that the former league MVP will follow.

Whether the 76ers win a title during the 2022-23 season or not, Harden opting out of his contract to become a free agent again in 2023 makes sense because he will continue to give his team flexibility in free agency.

Because of his unselfishness this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to bring in a key veteran with playoff experience in P.J. Tucker. They were also able to sign a key three-point shooting threat out on the wing in Danuel House Jr.

Perhaps the most interesting factor here is that both Tucker and House Jr. played with James Harden when they were all members of the Houston Rockets.

No matter what happens this upcoming year, it seems like Harden will once again become a free agent in order for the 76ers to address the needs they have around their two superstars in him and Embiid.

This is a very similar approach that LeBron James has taken throughout his career, as James has opted out of his contract several times in order for his teams to have cap flexibility in the offseason.

James Harden seems very happy with the Philadelphia 76ers right now and is determined to fight for championships alongside Joel Embiid, which is why there is really no reason to read into this new contract.