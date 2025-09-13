What Josh Giddey’s Estimated Bulls Contract Looks Like
The Chicago Bulls spent most of their summer with a major decision looming. Josh Giddey was a restricted free agent who was widely expected to return to the Bulls.
The biggest question surrounded Giddey’s pay and duration. He had a qualifying offer on the table, which would’ve had him playing on a single-season salary, staring at another run in free agency as an unrestricted player.
It took some time, but negotiations ultimately ended earlier this week, with Giddey landing a generous $100 million contract from the Chicago Bulls.
via @ShamsCharania: Just in: Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management tells ESPN.
Josh Giddey’s Estimated Contract Breakdown
- 2025-2026 - $22.3 Million
- 2026-2027 - $24.1 Million
- 2027-2028 - $25.8 Million
- 2028-2029 - $27.6 Million
*Estimates via Spotrac
Giddey entered the NBA in 2021. After playing professionally in Australia, where he’s from, Giddey ended up on the Oklahoma City Thunder as the sixth-overall pick.
At the time, OKC was looking to turn a corner. They were a young and rebuilding squad with playoff aspirations soon enough.
As a rookie, Giddey averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, while shooting 42 percent from the field. During his second season with the Bulls, he produced 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.
Giddey’s final season in OKC included an 80-game stretch. As a full-time starter for the third-straight season, Giddey averaged 12.3 points and 4.8 assists, shooting 48 percent from the field. The 2024 playoffs were Giddey’s first taste of playoff action. He appeared in 10 games, averaging 18 minutes on the court. Having his playing time cut down resulted in a notable dip in production.
The Thunder swapped out Giddey for Alex Caruso. Although Giddey didn’t land in a winning situation, going from the eventual NBA Champions to Chicago, the young guard clearly did enough to land himself an impressive payday.
Giddy posted averages of 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in 70 matchups.
The Bulls remain in a rebuild, but they view Giddey as a cornerstone piece to build around, hence the extension they recently completed. With the Giddey situation sorted out, the Bulls can now start focusing on getting the right players to surround the young veteran guard with. They also have another big question looming on Coby White, who is entering a contract year.