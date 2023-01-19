Here's What LeBron James Said After The Lakers Lost To The Kings

LeBron James met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost 116-111 at home to the Sacramento Kings.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James had 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes of playing time.

After the loss, James met with the media.

"We have zero room for error," James said. "Tonight, I thought we played a pretty good game. Once again, we only had seven turnovers; that's nine turnovers in two games, that is amazing. We didn't get to the free throw line as much as we could have, but I thought we played pretty good basketball."

Anthony Davis has missed the last 17 games, so they have been playing without one of their top-two players for quite some time.

"We are limited with bodies," James added. "We played pretty much almost everybody tonight, just giving everybody a look. Until some of our big guys, our key guys get back; that's been a problem for us this year with A.D. and A.R. and Lonnie, guys who are huge in our rotation; we have to continue to play how we've played the last couple games, try to play mistake-free basketball."

James is now averaging 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest in 35 games (he is also shooting 50.9% from the field).

The Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference but only 1.5 games out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

They will play their next game on Friday night when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, California.