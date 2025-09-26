What's Scoot Henderson's Injury History With Blazers?
Scoot Henderson will start off year three on a tough note.
Before the Portland Trail Blazers reached their training camp, Henderson went down with an unfortunate hamstring injury. He is expected to miss a chunk of time to begin the 2025-2026 NBA season.
via @MikeAScotto: Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson sustained a left hamstring tear during an off-season workout this week. He’ll start rehabilitation and is expected to return to basketball activities in 4-8 weeks.
For Henderson, the hamstring injury is a first, but he has had his bouts with other setbacks throughout his career. As a result, Henderson hasn’t played in more than 70 games in a single season through his young career.
A Look Back at Scoot Henderson’s Injury History
Ankle Sprain
Back in November 2023, Henderson suffered an ankle injury in a matchup against the Detroit Pistons. He underwent an MRI, and was eventually placed on a two-to-three-week timeline for his return.
According to reports, he was dealing with a bone bruise at the time. While it wasn’t a severe setback, it was quality time missed for the Blazers’ young prospect.
Foot Injury
In February 2024, Henderson missed chunks of games leading into March of his rookie season. He was out for two games before returning to the court for two games in a row. Although he managed to exceed 30 minutes of action in those two games, he was back out for an eight-game stretch.
Concussion
Henderson played through most of his sophomore effort. While he missed scattered games early on, it wasn’t until late March that he missed a whole stretch.
After entering the NBA’s concussion protocol on March 30, Henderson missed the final eight games of the Blazers’ regular season. In total, he played 66 games for his sophomore campaign.
A Lot to Prove in Year Three
Scoot Henderson entered the NBA with high expectations attached. After he spent time with the NBA G League Ignite program, Henderson entered the 2023 NBA Draft.
As expected, the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick that year. Although Henderson received a lot of buzz to become a top-two pick, the Charlotte Hornets made Brandon Miller the second-overall pick.
Henderson went off the board at No 3. The Blazers took him over other standout prospects such as Amen and Ausar Thompson, who went fourth and fifth to the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons.
Since entering the NBA, Henderson has played in 128 games across two seasons. As a rookie, he averaged 14 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, while shooting 39 percent from the field.
Last year, Henderson appeared in a career-high 66 games, entering all but 10 games from off the bench. He produced 12.7 points per game, while coming down with 3 rebounds, and dishing out 5.1 assists per game.