Here's What Steve Nash Said About The Trade Deadline Before The Nets Play The Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday evening 126-91, and with the trade deadline coming up on Thursday, head coach Steve Nash was expectedly asked about it before the game.

The clip of Nash speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

Reporter: "Do you get the impression that you guys will be in a different place after the deadline?"

Nash: "No, honestly I think will be exactly the same. I think the chances of trades, or deals happening before the deadline are so slim especially for our group, so my mind and attention is on this group."

The Nets came into Monday night against the Celtics without Kevin Durant (injury), James Harden (injury) and Kyrie Irving (not eligible to play in home games).

They are now in the middle of a nine-game losing streak, and currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-25.

Related stories on NBA basketball