What? The 13th Overall Pick In The 2018 NBA Draft Is A Free Agent

Jerome Robinson is currently a free agent on August 16. He was the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards. He has also played in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors (affiliate of the Golden State Warriors).
On August 16, Jerome Robinson still remains a free agent for any team in the NBA to sign. 

The former Boston College star was the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft just four years ago. 

He has played in the NBA for three seasons.  

During his rookie season, he played in 33 games and averaged 3.4 points per contest with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The following season he played in 42 games for the Clippers and averaged 2.9 points per contest before being traded to the Washington Wizards. 

After the trade, he played in 21 games for the Wizards and averaged 9.4 points per contest.

Finally, the next season he played in 17 games and averaged 4.9 points per contest before being waived by the Wizards in April of 2021.

He has not played in the NBA since, and this past season he played for the Santa Cruz Warriors.  

For Santa Cruz, he played in 22 games, and averaged a very impressive 20.2 points per game.

Right now, he is still only 25-years-old, and since he was such a high draft-pick some team should take a chance on him. 

In college, he had an outstanding career for the Eagles. 

During his final season with the school, he averaged 20.7 points per game on over 40% shooting from the three-point range.

College success obviously does not always translate into the NBA, but he has shown that he is a very talented player. 

He is a name to keep an eye on as training camp gets closer. 

