The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

    • November 17, 2021
    What? The 8th Highest Paid Player On The New York Knicks Hasn't Played For The Team Since 2018
    The New York Knicks are still paying former All-Star center Joakim Noah. He has not played for the team since 2018.
    The New York Knicks are 8-6 this season, and coming off of a season in which they made the postseason for the first time in seven years. 

    Yet, the eighth highest paid player on their roster has not played for the team since the 2018 season. 

    That's right. 

    Joakim Noah is still being paid by the Knicks this season. 

    According to Spotrac, he will make $6,431,666, which is more money than players like Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Immanuel Quickely will make this season. 

    Noah signed with the Knicks in the summer of 2016 for a massive 4-year, $72 million contract. 

    Unfortunately, he was never the same player that he was in Chicago and only played 53 games for the Knicks over two seasons before being waived. 

    The Knicks used the stretch provision to pay out the rest of the money that they owed Noah (see tweet below from ESPN's Bobby Marks in 2018). 

