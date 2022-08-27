The Brooklyn Nets Will Still Be Paying Jevon Carter Next Season

On August 27, 2022, NBA veteran Jevon Carter is a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former West Virginia signed with the Bucks in the middle of last season (after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets), and in 66 total regular season games for the two teams, he averaged 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

Over the offseason, Carter re-signed with the Bucks.

Even though he is on a different team, and now has had two different contracts with the Bucks, he will still be paid nearly $4 million by the Nets next season.

Keith Smith of Spotrac on February 28: "The Brooklyn Nets elected to not stretch the 2022-23 salary for Jevon Carter, a league source tells @spotrac. Brooklyn will have a cap hit of $3,925,000 on their books for Carter next season."

Carter is 26-years-old, and was the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft (second pick of the second-round).

He played his rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies, but then joined the Phoenix Suns for the following two seasons.

In 2020, he played a career-high 16.3 minutes per game off the bench for the Suns.

He averaged 4.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.