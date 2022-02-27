The Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Work Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

Skip to main content
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will workout 2010 NBA Rookie of The Year Tyreke Evans in the next few days.   

The clip of Charania's report can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Evans has been out of the NBA since the 2018-19 season due to a drug suspension that imposed a ban from the league.   

The 32-year-old was a productive player, who has a decade of NBA experience, and career averages of 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.  

If he can give even a fraction of that production to an NBA team, he will be a great signing.   

He has played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies and most recently played for the Indiana Pacers.  

