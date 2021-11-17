John Wall Is Being Paid More By The Rockets Than The Nets Are Paying Kevin Durant

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    What? This Player Who Hasn't Played In A Game This Season Is Making More Money Than The Brooklyn Nets Are Paying Kevin Durant
    The Houston Rockets are paying John Wall more money than the Brooklyn Nets are paying Kevin Durant this season.
    John Wall has not played in any games this season. 

    The former All-Star point guard is on the rebuilding Houston Rockets, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier in the month that "there are no plans" for him to play for the Rockets. 

    A tweet with what Wojnarowski said can be seen embedded below from the NBA on ESPN's Twitter account. 

    According to ESPN's salaries of NBA players list, Wall will make $44,310,840 this season. 

    He is the third highest paid player in the NBA, which puts him ahead of a lot of superstars in salary this season. 

    For instance, Kevin Durant will make $42,018,900 from the Brooklyn Nets this season. 

    Wall was a star when he signed his massive deal with the Washington Wizards several seasons ago, but he has dealt with several injuries since, and then was traded for Russell Westbrook to a Rockets team that is full on youth-mode. 

    The former Kentucky star is still just 31-years-old. 

    He averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games last season. 

