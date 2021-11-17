John Wall Is Being Paid More By The Rockets Than The Nets Are Paying Kevin Durant

John Wall has not played in any games this season.

The former All-Star point guard is on the rebuilding Houston Rockets, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier in the month that "there are no plans" for him to play for the Rockets.

A tweet with what Wojnarowski said can be seen embedded below from the NBA on ESPN's Twitter account.

According to ESPN's salaries of NBA players list, Wall will make $44,310,840 this season.

He is the third highest paid player in the NBA, which puts him ahead of a lot of superstars in salary this season.

For instance, Kevin Durant will make $42,018,900 from the Brooklyn Nets this season.

Wall was a star when he signed his massive deal with the Washington Wizards several seasons ago, but he has dealt with several injuries since, and then was traded for Russell Westbrook to a Rockets team that is full on youth-mode.

The former Kentucky star is still just 31-years-old.

He averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games last season.

