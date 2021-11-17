John Wall Is Being Paid More By The Rockets Than The Nets Are Paying Kevin Durant

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    What? This Player Who Hasn't Played This Season Is Making More Money Than The Brooklyn Nets Are Paying Kevin Durant
    Publish date:

    What? This Player Who Hasn't Played This Season Is Making More Money Than The Brooklyn Nets Are Paying Kevin Durant

    The Houston Rockets are paying John Wall more money than the Brooklyn Nets are paying Kevin Durant this season.
    Author:

    The Houston Rockets are paying John Wall more money than the Brooklyn Nets are paying Kevin Durant this season.

    John Wall has not played in any games this season. 

    The former All-Star point guard is on the rebuilding Houston Rockets, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier in the month that "there are no plans" for him to play for the Rockets. 

    A tweet with what Wojnarowski said can be seen embedded below from the NBA on ESPN's Twitter account. 

    According to ESPN's salaries of NBA players list, Wall will make $44,310,840 this season. 

    He is the third highest paid player in the NBA, which puts him ahead of a lot of superstars in salary this season. 

    For instance, Kevin Durant will make $42,018,900 from the Brooklyn Nets this season. 

    Wall was a star when he signed his massive deal with the Washington Wizards several seasons ago, but he has dealt with several injuries since, and then was traded for Russell Westbrook to a Rockets team that is full on youth-mode. 

    The former Kentucky star is still just 31-years-old. 

    He averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games last season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_13622896_168388303_lowres
    News

    John Wall Is Being Paid More By The Rockets Than The Nets Are Paying Kevin Durant

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    News

    Everybody Is Talking About What Kevin Durant Liked On Twitter Before The Nets Hosted The Warriors

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Host The Warriors

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_16988405_168388303_lowres
    News

    Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup Against The Brooklyn Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Here's Why Kevin Durant Should Have Never Left Steph Curry And The Warriors For The Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Klay Thompson Update?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About The Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Matchup With The Golden State Warriors

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16476821_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cade Cunningham Became The Youngest Player In The NBA To Do This

    2 hours ago