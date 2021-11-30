Tom Thibodeau Shares Big News About Kemba Walker

The New York Knicks have been off to a solid start to the 2021-22 regular season with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games of the season.

One of their big additions over the offseason was the signing of four-time All-Star Kemba Walker.

However, on Monday, head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Walker would not be in the rotation any more.

"I have great respect for who Kemba is as a person number one and all that he's accomplished in this league, but I have to do what I think is best for the team," Thibodeau said to reporters.

The full clip of Thibodeau talking about Walker can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

Walker is averaging 11.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 18 games this season.

