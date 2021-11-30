Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    What? Tom Thibodeau Shared Big News About New York Knicks' Point Guard Kemba Walker
    Publish date:

    What? Tom Thibodeau Shared Big News About New York Knicks' Point Guard Kemba Walker

    On Monday, Tom Thibodeau shared that Kemba Walker would not be in the rotation for the New York Knicks.
    Author:

    On Monday, Tom Thibodeau shared that Kemba Walker would not be in the rotation for the New York Knicks.

    The New York Knicks have been off to a solid start to the 2021-22 regular season with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games of the season. 

    One of their big additions over the offseason was the signing of four-time All-Star Kemba Walker. 

    However, on Monday, head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Walker would not be in the rotation any more. 

    "I have great respect for who Kemba is as a person number one and all that he's accomplished in this league, but I have to do what I think is best for the team," Thibodeau said to reporters. 

    The full clip of Thibodeau talking about Walker can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos. 

    Walker is averaging 11.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 18 games this season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17033398_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tom Thibodeau Shares Big News About Kemba Walker

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_17257396_168388303_lowres
    News

    Amazing Photo Of Lonzo And LaMelo Ball In The Bulls Win Over The Hornets

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119063_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Warriors Upcoming Matchup With The Suns

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16238607_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Did Something That The Brooklyn Nets Should Have Done

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Four Photos Nets' James Harden Tweeted

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17237748_168388303_lowres
    News

    Viral Photo Of Steph Curry During The Warriors Win Over The Clippers

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_15879728_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here Is The Cryptic Instagram Post Rockets' John Wall Posted

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16987611_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Waiving This Player And Singing This Player

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16063078_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

    16 hours ago