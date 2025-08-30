What's the Viral Steph Curry Post Paige Bueckers Can't Forget?
WNBA star Paige Bueckers dropped a lengthy quote following the Dallas Wings’ loss against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.
Acknowledging the Wings dropping to 9-31 on the year, Bueckers used a motivational social media post from Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry to make her message to Dallas fans clear.
“Stick With It”
“Whoever we have in that locker room, whoever puts on a Wings jersey that night, that’s who we’re going to war with,” Bueckers told reporters on Friday night.
“That’s what we believe in… We don’t need exterior belief, like, in that locker room, we feel like we have enough, and we’re always gonna fight and show up that way. I remember Steph Curry, before the Warriors became the Warriors, like, he tweeted out, like, ‘Just stick with us… We’re gonna figure it out.’”
A Look Back at Steph Curry’s Viral Post
On November 11, 2009, Curry made a promise that he kept.
“We will figure this thing out,” he told Warriors fans all over. “If it’s the last thing we do, we will figure it out.”
At the time, Curry was a promising young rookie on a team that hadn’t developed into its best version of this era. At this point, everybody knows how that story played out. The Warriors won four championships, with Curry collecting 11 All-Star nods, nine All-NBA’s, and two MVP awards.
Bueckers is spreading a similar message, one that manifests a similar future.
“I just have this undying belief in it,” Bueckers later added. “I know that if we continue to do things the right way, we continue to believe in each other, and continue to invest our whole lives into this basketball thing, the results will come. And just to stick to our process and how we do things, just have belief, and continue to show up for us.”
The 23-year-old WNBA rookie has lived up to the early hype. After going first overall out of UConn this year, Bueckers has met expectations by averaging 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists. From the field, Bueckers is averaging 47 percent and knocking down 34 percent of her threes.
Bueckers’ value hasn’t shot the Wings up the WNBA standings. With a 9-31 record, the Wings are behind the Chicago Sky with the 13th seed. It might look rough now, but Bueckers is confident that the Wings will eventually see their Steph Curry-Warriors moment.