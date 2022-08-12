Skip to main content
What's It Mean? Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Thursday Night

What's It Mean? Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Thursday Night

On Thursday night, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with just one emoji.
On Thursday night, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with just one emoji.  

The post has nearly 9,000 likes in less than 24 hours. 

Irving is coming off a stellar individual season where he put up 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. 

The Nets had been expected to be a contender for the NBA Championship, but instead they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

Irving signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, and they have won just one playoff series since he has been with the franchise. 

The team has also had a lot of rumors swirl over the offseason. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic provided an update on the situation. 

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say." 

Durant still remains on the Nets as of August 12, but the season is still several months away.

It will be very interesting to see what the opening night roster looks like for the Nets this season. 


Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Thursday Night

