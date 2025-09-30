When Can NBA Teams Explore a Trade for Jonathan Kuminga?
Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation is officially sorted out, and the veteran forward took an unexpected route ahead of the qualifying offer deadline.
Instead of signing the qualifying offer for the 2025-2026 NBA season, Kuminga decided to take on one of the multi-year deals offered by the Warriors.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kumings is inking a two-year deal with the Warriors.
via @ShamsCharania: Breaking: Ending a summer-long stalemate, Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, agent Aaron Turner told ESPN. The deal has a team option designed for the contract to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer.
In the months of negotiations, Kuminga and the Warriors couldn’t agree on the options on the back end of the contract. Many reports have suggested that Kuminga’s camp was pounding the table for a player option.
The Warriors ultimately got they wanted with a team option, giving them a chance to decline and allow Kuminga to either renegotiate a deal to return to the Warriors or hit the free agency market.
What About a Trade?
Given that Kuminga has had interested suitors in a possible trade throughout the offseason, there could be a chance that teams would want to acquire the 22-year-old former seventh pick. However, there is a trade restriction that will extend late into the season.
According to Charania, Kuminga cannot be traded until January 15. The NBA’s trade deadline goes into effect on February 5 at 3 PM ET.
While Kuminga could have a no-trade clause for the 2025-2026 season, he is reportedly waiving it to keep options open later on if the partnership no longer seems to be working out.
Since entering the NBA, Kuminga has been a key rotational piece for the Warriors. During his rookie season, he played in 70 games, averaging 16.9 minutes on the court, and producing 9.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds.
That year, the Warriors won the NBA Finals. Kuminga appeared in 16 playoff games, averaging 5.2 points while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Last year, Kuminga appeared in 47 games, with all but 10 of his appearances coming off the bench. Seeing the floor for 24.3 minutes per game, he averaged 45 percent from the field to produce 15.3 points per game. Along with his scoring, Kuminga averaged 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
The Sacramento Kings were Kuminga’s most notable trade suitors. As the season plays out, that market could grow. For the time being, Kuminga is set to play for the Warriors for a large chunk of the upcoming season.