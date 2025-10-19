When Could Kevin Durant Become an NBA Free Agent Again?
Kevin Durant has locked up another NBA contract.
This time, the star forward has picked up a long-term deal with the Houston Rockets ahead of his debut with the team during the 2025-2026 NBA season.
via @ShamsCharania: BREAKING: Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has agreed to a two-year, $90 million contract extension with the franchise, his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman tells ESPN. The new deal includes a player option in 2027-28.
Durant now holds the NBA record for the highhest career earnings in the history of the league at just under $600 million.
Prior to the new deal, Durant was on pace to potentially be a part of the upcoming free agency class during the summer of 2026. However, it was widely expected that Durant would sign an extension with the Rockets at some point, as he’s been searching for a long-term home as his career reaches the final stages.
The next time Durant could become a free agent is in 2027. Per Charania’s report, Durant has a player option attached for the 2027-2028 NBA season. If he decides to pick it up, then the earliest Durant could become a free agent at this point would be the summer of 2028.
Although Durant was eligible to sign for a deal up to $120 million over several seasons, he took a short-term extension to ensure the Rockets had financial flexibility over the next few seasons.
Durant just wrapped up a three-season stint with the Phoenix Suns. He first landed in Phoenix during the 2022-2023 NBA season. After 39 games with the Brooklyn Nets that year, Durant was traded. He Played two full seasons with the Suns.
Last year, Durant appeared in 62 games for Phoenix. Seeing the court for 36.5 minutes per game, Durant made 52 percent of his shots from the field and hit on 43 percent of his threes. He averaged 26.6 points. Along with his scoring, Durant produced 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.
Although the Suns stint didn’t work out with a championship, Durant has remained one of the most dominant players in the game. He heads to a young Houston team as a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, 15-time NBA All-Star, 11-time All-NBA member, and a one-time MVP.
Some teams have been looking forward to the idea of Durant potentially becoming available soon. Now, that won't be the case for a few years.