When Was the Last Time Joel Embiid Played in the NBA Preseason?
At this stage of his career, Joel Embiid doesn’t garner a ton of playing time in the preseason.
Plenty of that has to do with the fact that he’s spent quite a few offseasons recovering from setbacks. The risk-reward for having Embiid play in a stretch of meaningless games doesn’t logical for the Sixers most of the time.
While getting into a game setting could be beneficial this year for Embiid, considering he played in just 19 games last year, his status for the 2025 preseason remains up in the air.
On Thursday, the Sixers will take on the New York Knicks for the first of two matchups in Abu Dhabi. Embiid's status is unknown, but it would not be a surprise if he's not a part of the action.
When Was the Last Time Embiid Played in the Preseason?
Earlier in his career, Embiid suited up in 12 preseason games through three straight seasons. Since then, he’s made six appearances throughout five preseason runs.
During the 2023 NBA Preseason, Embiid checked in for 33 minutes in one game. That was the last time he played in a preseason outing.
Last year, Embiid was fresh off a run with Team USA in Paris. It was a busy year for Embiid, who had surgery on his knee before getting back to a short-lived playoff run with the Sixers, and then flying out to France for the Olympics.
Entering training camp in 2024, Embiid made it clear that he had a strict injury management plan in place for the season. He didn’t participate in the preseason and missed a chunk of games at the beginning of the season. Unfortunately, that was the story of the season.
After getting back out on the court for the 10th game of the year, Embiid played in just four games before going on another seven-game absence streak. When he returned, he managed to play in nine of the next 12 games, but then missed another 15-game stretch after a January 4 outing.
Throughout February, Embiid appeared in six games. After the February 22 loss against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid was shut down for the year. He underwent surgery for the second time and hasn’t played a game since.
The Sixers don’t have a timeline in place for Embiid’s return. Therefore, his preseason availability is unclear as of now. After the Sixers and the Knicks battle it out on Thursday, they’ll face each other again on Saturday. The preseason will conclude with matchups against the Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on October 10 and 17.