Where Does Ace Bailey Rank for NBA Rookie of the Year Ahead of Opener?
Ace Bailey is gearing up for his first official NBA matchup on Wednesday night.
The Utah Jazz are set to go toe-to-toe with the San Antonio Spurs. Bailey should get a chance to begin his potential Rookie of the Year campaign in 2025-2026.
Ace Bailey for Rookie of the Year: What Are the Odds?
According to FanDuel, Bailey has the second-best odds (+900) of taking home the award this year. To no surprise, he trails the Dallas Mavericks forward, Cooper Flagg, whose odds are set at -220.
As for Bailey’s Wednesday night opponent, Dylan Harper, he is ranked fourth with the line set at +1300. He trails the Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson, who is set at +1000.
Bailey fires up his NBA career after spending one season at Rutgers. Entering his freshman year, Bailey was a five-star recruit out of Georgia. Recognized as the second-best player in the nation, Bailey attended Rutgers, which was a decision that many found confusing.
Throughout his first NCAA run, Bailey started in 30 games, averaging 33.3 minutes on the court. He shot 46 percent from the field and knocked down 34 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. The rookie produced 17.6 points per game and averaged 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.
Leading up to the NBA Draft Lottery, Bailey was widely seen as a top-three prospect in the 2025 rookie class. The way his pre-draft process played out was unusual and seemingly affected Bailey’s draft stock over time. The Mavericks and the Spurs made Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper the expected first two picks. Bailey dropped to No. 5, where the Jazz took a chance on him, despite failing to get a pre-draft visit out of him.
Landing in a rebuilding situation, Bailey should have plenty of opportunities to stand out in the Rookie of the Year race. While his team doesn’t rank in the same tiers as Flagg and Harper’s, the competition could have a tougher time standing out in those situations.
The NBA caught a glimpse of Bailey in action during the preseason, and the Jazz forward showed exactly why he could’ve been considered for a top-three selection. The young star averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He made over 60 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down threes at a 40 percent clip.
Health has been a slight concern for Bailey at the start of his NBA career. During the preseason, he was dealing with a minor knee issue, which sidelined him for Utah’s finale. Heading into the Wednesday night opener, Bailey was on the injury report, dealing with an illness. Ultimately, the star forward was cleared for action, getting upgraded to available hours before tip-off.