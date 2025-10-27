Who Are the Dominant Leaders of the NBA So Far?
The first week of the 2025-2026 NBA season is in the rearview, and it’s been nothing short of entertaining.
Several games went into overtime—with a couple of them needing more than five quarters to settle the score. Multiple players have put together 40-point outings to kick off the year with a bang in the scoring department.
With the first week of the season behind us, let’s take a look at some of the league’s leaders in major areas.
The Blocking Game
No surprises here: Victor Wembanyama is the NBA’s block leader through the first week of action.
Over the past two seasons, Wembanyama has led the league in blocks. As a rookie, he totaled 254. During his sophomore effort, he had 176 blocks in 46 games before his season ended suddenly. So far, Wembanyama has 18 blocks on the season, which comes to an average of 6.0 per game. That’s certainly Defensive Player of the Year-caliber right there.
The Playmakers
Nikola Jokic, not a point guard, is leading the NBA in assists so far.
Known as one of the best passing bigs NBA history, Jokic’s ability to facilitate on offense remains one of his biggest strengths. Through Denver’s two games of action, Jokic totaled 25 assists. He scored a triple-double in both of the games he played this year.
Big on the Boards
When it comes to rebounding, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the most productive in the game so far. Throughout his career, he has averaged 10.0 rebounds per game. Over the past five seasons, he averaged rebounds in the 11 range.
So far, Antetokounmpo has come down with 48 rebounds in three games of action. The Bucks’ superstar has been a man on a mission in all areas, averaging 36 points, 16.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game through his first few games of action.
Putting Up Big Points
When it comes to the MVP conversation, PPG is going to play a major part. To no surprise, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the leader in the clubhouse so far.
Last season, SGA averaged 32.7 points per game in 76 matchups. He was the NBA’s MVP. This year, he’s off to another MVP-caliber start. Seeing the court for 40 minutes per game, the reigning MVP has had plenty of chances to rack up points. So far, he’s averaging 40 per game with a total of 120. Giannis Antetokounmpo is behind him with a total of 108.
