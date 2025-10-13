Who Hits NBA Free Agency After Bucks’ Alex Antetokounmpo Signing?
The Milwaukee Bucks had a full deck of two-way players before they signed Alex Antetokounmpo on Monday. As a result, somebody had to be the odd player out.
Unfortunately for Jamaree Bouyea, he will be the newest player to hit NBA free agency this week.
via @MikeAScotto: The Milwaukee Bucks will cut Jamaree Bouyea to sign Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract, sources told @hoopshype. It’s the first time three brothers are on active roster contracts with the same team, as ESPN noted. Giannis Antetokounmpo and brothers Thanasis and Alex reunite
Bouyea planned to enter the NBA in 2022 through the draft. After a 160-game stint in the NCAA at San Francisco, Bouyea went undrafted.
During his college stint, Bouyea posted averages of 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. During his final run, which included 34 starts, he averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
The Miami Heat picked up Bouyea after he went undrafted. The plan was to have the young prospect play for their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Bouyea earned some early appearances at the NBA level through 10-day contracts. He had stints with the Heat, Houston Rockets, and the Washington Wizards.
After spending time with Miami’s developmental program, Bouyea had multiple stints on a two-way deal with teams. He joined the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023. During the same season, he linked with the San Antonio Spurs. Back in March, the Bucks picked up Bouyea after he was waived by the Spurs.
via @finleykuehl: “The Bucks have waived three-star two-way prospect Jamaree Bouyea in favor of one-star prospect Alex Antetokounmpo. Obviously, this move goes beyond on-court stuff, but Milwaukee's two-way room is now weaker. Someone else should sign Bouyea.”
In Milwaukee, Bouyea appeared in just 5 games. He averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. While playing for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League, Bouyea produced 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 4 games.
Throughout 79 G League matchups, Bouyea posted averages of 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. At the NBA level, he has 19 appearances and 1 start. He averaged 12 minutes per game since 2022. The young veteran produced 2.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
He joins the free agency market with an opportunity to pick up somewhere else ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.