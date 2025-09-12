Why Recent Lakers Veteran is a Player to Watch Overseas
Cam Reddish is leaving the NBA for a stint overseas.
Although the veteran forward is heading down a different path, don’t rule out a return to the NBA.
According to BasketNews’ Donatas Urbonas, Reddish’s deal with BC Siauliai includes an exit clause for the 2025-2026 season. He’ll have an opportunity to leave if an NBA team comes calling.
Entering the NBA, Reddish was one of the most notable players entering the 2019 draft. He played one season at Duke, averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
When the Atlanta Hawks went on the clock with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, they called on Reddish. The veteran forward started his career in Atlanta, spending three seasons playing for the Hawks.
During the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Reddish was traded to the New York Knicks. At the time, the Knicks were hoping to unlock another level to Reddish’s game. He was a popular trade chip out of Atlanta, but the Knicks didn’t gain much of a boost with Reddish.
After Reddish’s first full offseason with the Knicks, he appeared in 20 games, averaging 8.4 points, shooting 45 percent from the field. The Knicks eventually moved on, adding Reddish in a trade to the Portland Trail Blazers. He saw the court for another 20 games, producing 11 points on 44 percent shooting from the field.
Two offseasons ago, Reddish joined the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal. After he saw the court for 48 games and 26 starts in 2023-2024, the Lakers brought Reddish back for a second season in 2024-2025. After 33 games (3.2 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.7 APG, 40% FG, AND 28% 3PT), Reddish was waived in March.
So far, NBA teams have kept Reddish as a distance. With a lack of offers in free agency, Reddish is going to ensure he gets ample playing time in Europe. Joining BC Siauliai, Reddish lands on a team that’s won three titles. Last year, they finished seventh in the LKL.
Reddish leaves the NBA by posting averages of 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He made 40 percent of his shots from the field and 32 percent of his threes. After spending some time in Lithuania, perhaps Reddish could build his stock back up, forcing an NBA team to come calling.
BC Siauliai is set to begin its run later this month.