Andrew Wiggins Going Viral For What He Said About Decision To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Warriors All-Star Going Viral For What He Said About Decision To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins is going viral for what he said to FanSided in a recent interview. The Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

On July 18, FanSided posted an interview of Mark Carman with Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins. 

Carman asked Wiggins about his decision to get vaccinated for COVID-19 (he was required to or else he would have had too miss home games in San Francisco, California). 

Wiggins ultimately got vaccinated, and he became an All-Star and an NBA Champion (both were the first of his career). 

However, when answering Carman, he still says he wishes he didn't get it. 

Carman: "Looking back on that decision, what went into it at the time?"

Wiggins: "I still wish I didn't get it to be honest with you, but you gotta do what you gotta do."

The quote from Wiggins is making its way around Twitter and into many publications. 

Wiggins was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft (out of Kansas) by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he never played in a game for the franchise.  

Instead, he was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that landed the Cavs with Kevin Love. 

The trade worked, because Love, LeBron James and the Cavs made the NBA Finals four times in a row and won the 2016 NBA Championship over the Warriors. 

This past season, Wiggins not only made the All-Star Game, but he was named a starter. 

The 27-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. 

Prior to this season, he had only played in five playoff games, but he played a massive role in the Warriors winning the title. 

