Will Jonathan Kuminga’s Latest Words Leave NBA Teams Convinced?
Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors took a while to agree to terms on a new deal this offseason. For some time, it seemed like Kuminga and the Warriors were headed for a separation.
Signing the qualifying offer would’ve signaled the beginning of the end. Kuminga didn’t exactly sign a long-term deal, but he could be on the books in Golden State if the Warriors want to keep him around.
How does Kuminga feel about that idea? Contrary to the public’s belief, he claims he would like to stay in the Golden State long-term.
“That’s everybody’s goal, to be somewhere for longer,” Kuminga told reporters this week. “You never know how your future will be determined, but so far, I think that’s my goal and that’s what I want to be accomplish. Be here for longer.”
The first few months of the 2025-2026 NBA season will be critical for Kuminga. With his trade restriction being lifted in January, the Warriors get multiple months of an evaluation period to determine whether he’s the right fit moving forward or not.
When Kuminga entered the league in 2021, the 19-year-old averaged 9.3 points while shooting 51 percent from the field. His efficiency dipped since then, but he was still a productive reserve for Golden State throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Last season, Kuminga appeared in 47 games. He put up 15.3 points per game, while shooting 45 percent from the field and 31 percent from three. In the playoffs, he knocked down 48 percent of his shots and 40 percent from three, while maintaining a 15.3 points per game average.
The Warriors rewarded Kuminga with a short-term deal, which was notably higher than the one-year salary he would’ve collected on the qualifying offer. Now, the Warriors’ forward has to prove to Golden State—or the rest of the league—that he’s worth a considerable amount over a three-to-four-year period.
If the Warriors hold Kuminga through the trade deadline, it will be up to them to keep him around for the 2026-2027 season. If they decline his option, then Kuminga becomes a free agent once again. His comments about wanting to be in Golden State for the long haul might sound convincing to the fan base, but interested NBA teams likely aren’t buying it.
In January, the Warriors are likely to start hearing from interested suitors again as the young Kuminga could be valued in a larger role elsewhere.