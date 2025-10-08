Will Kevin Durant Follow NBA Star Trend During Preseason?
Kevin Durant won’t follow the same path as some of his fellow NBA superstars this preseason.
Although Durant didn’t make his Houston Rockets debut when his team first fired up its preseason run, the star forward recently confirmed on ‘Up & Adams’ that he planned to suit up on Wednesday night when the Rockets take on the Utah Jazz.
“Yeah, I am [playing],” said Durant. “I don’t know how long, though, because it’s preseason.”
Durant has been healthy throughout the offseason, but he was on the bench in street clothes when the Rockets went head-to-head with the Atlanta Hawks. The team deemed his absence as a rest night.
His action will likely be capped at a low number on Wednesday against the Jazz, but Durant is only getting out on the floor to work on a few things before putting his focus back into preparing the games that count later this month.
“Just want to get some good run up and down the floor,” Durant added.
“Get your wind right. It’s a different feel when you’re underneath the lights and the whistle, and in a real game, you know what I’m saying? I want to get that conditioning back. Just check the boxes a little bit. Not look for no wins or losses. Just try to maintain and keep staying in shape.
Considering Durant isn’t battling for a roster spot in Houston, he takes a much different approach to a preseason matchup. The 15-time All-Star is simply getting his conditioning right ahead of his debut season with the Rockets.
Last year, Durant was wrapping up his second full season with the Phoenix Suns. After appearing in 75 games during the 2023-2024 season, Durant followed up with 62 appearances last year. He averaged 36.5 minutes of playing time. The veteran forward produced 26.6 points per game, along with 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Durant heard his name in trade rumors, which suggested his time in Phoenix was limited. Once the NBA offseason started up, Durant was getting linked to several teams. However, the Rockets were at the forefront of the seven-team trade to land Durant.
They look forward to trotting out the multi-time champion for the first time on Wednesday night.
As for the rest of the NBA, certain stars across the league are taking different approaches to the preseason. The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t had LeBron James or Luka Doncic on the court, and the former is going to miss the entire run due to a glute injury. In the Eastern Conference, players like Joel Embiid and Paul George are still focused on recovering from setbacks, leading them to miss time.
Durant’s battles with injuries during his Brooklyn stint haven’t worried the veteran forward. As long as he’s healthy, he’s willing to give it a go during the Rockets’ preseason run.