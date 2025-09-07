Will LeBron James Ever Become an NBA Head Coach?
LeBron James will have to call it a career at some point.
Although the Los Angeles Lakers star is still playing at a high level, he’s at the point of his career where the question about his future will be in place every time he enters the offseason.
Knowing retirement could be coming soon, many wonder if James would consider taking the coaching route in the NBA. He denied that idea in the past, and the question was asked again during a recent interview with CGTN Sports Scene.
“No,” LeBron said definitively regarding the coaching question.
“No, no, no, no coaching for me. No, no, no. I was inspired by the game. I love the game, but I don’t have coaching in my future.”
That’s now the second time this offseason that LeBron James has made it clear that coaching is not in his future.
"There's no way, no way, guys," James said on his ‘Mind the Game’ show earlier this offseason. "It ain't happening. No team. Zero chance."
If any teams wanted to pull a Lakers and attempt to offer a first-time head coach who recently played a shot, it won’t be LeBron James.
While LeBron’s quote makes it seem as if he might step away from the game entirely when he calls it a career, it seems likely he’ll find a different way to get involved. Perhaps a front office role or ownership is on the table.
As talks of an NBA expansion have been heating up over the years, many rumors over time have suggested that LeBron James could have a hand in an expansion squad, especially if it’s in Las Vegas. However, the rumors are just that right now.
The only scenario that seems sure right now is that LeBron James won’t be hitting the sidelines to coach when he officially calls it a career. The 40-year-old wants to continue to compete for the Lakers, and will figure out the future when he’s done his journey through the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Next season, the Lakers have championship goals. Last year, LeBron James appeared in 70 games, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51 percent from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Last year, the Lakers finished with a 50-32 record, placing third in the Western Conference. They lost in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.