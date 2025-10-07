Will Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Deal Spark an NBA Trend?

Miami structured Nikola Jovic's extension with a dip from Year 1 to Year 2 before going back up for Years 3 & 4, a league source told @spotrac.



26-27: $16.2M

27-28: $14.9M

28-29: $15.1M

29-30: $16.2M



Allows the Heat to have additional cap flexibility in 2027 and 2028 summers.