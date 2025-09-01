Will NBA Teams Get a Chance at a Chicago Bulls All-Star?
If the Chicago Bulls want to launch a rebuild, cutting ties with Nikola Vucevic fully would be one of the final pieces to the puzzle.
Last season, there seemed to be a chance Vucevic could be the odd-man-out in Chicago, as the Zach LaVine rumors were silenced for a moment. Then, the Bulls ended up sending LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, keeping the versatile center in the mix.
This summer, Vucevic had rumors surrounding his name, considering him a possible buyout candidate at some point. The veteran center recently claimed he received assurance from the Chicago front office that wasn’t the case.
“[Arturas Karnisovas] has always been pretty open with me,” Vucevic said, according to BasketNews.
“Even just a couple of weeks ago, when the buyout news came out, he actually texted me to tell me not to worry about it and not to read into it. I have known AK for a long time. When I did my pre-draft workout, he was with Houston and took me out to dinner for an interview. So I have known him for a very long time,"
Vucevic, a seasoned veteran, fits the mold of a “win-now” type of player. He could be a major contributor to a team that’s competing for a title. It’s evident that the Bulls are resetting after parting ways with key veterans DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Lonzo Ball recently.
With one season left on his deal, Vucevic could be a prime trade candidate. And if a deal isn’t found, maybe he gets a buyout after all. For the time being, the veteran center would like to be off-limits in trade talks.
“It has been good for me [in Chicago],” Vucevic added. “We will see. I have one more year left with them, so we will see what happens if I stay or if something changes. But yeah, obviously, I would love to win in Chicago.”
Last year, the Bulls went 39-43, which placed them 10th in the Eastern Conference. They were eliminated in the Play-In, sending Vucevic packing early once again.
At the end of the season, Vucevic had averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in 73 games. He made a career-high 53 percent from the field and shot threes at a 40 percent clip.
Teams on the hunt for a productive stretch-five should keep their eyes on Vucevic this season. The 34-year-old is a two-time All-Star with nearly 1,000 games of experience and multiple playoff runs under his belt.
While Vucevic and the Bulls don’t seem ready to split just yet, it might only be a matter of time before both sides agree to explore other options.