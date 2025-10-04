Will the NBA See a Different Deandre Ayton?
For the first time, Deandre Ayton suited up for the Log Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
The veteran big man had an opportunity to take on his former team, the Phoenix Suns.
Ahead of the action, Ayton’s former All-Star teammate, Devin Booker, went viral for his lack of a prediction for Ayton’s Lakers stint this upcoming season. When asked about what Ayton brings to the table, Booker simply said, “I guess we’ll just have to see.”
How did Ayton respond in his performance? A quiet night on the box score, but he suggests that was by design.
A New Deandre Ayton?
Following Friday’s action between the Suns and the Lakers, Ayton felt proud after a one-point outing.
“I wanted to show the team I’m more committed on defensive end more than the offense in a way,” Ayton told reporters, according to The Athletic.
“Like I say from the get-go, I’m not really here for numbers. I’m just here for whatever the Lakers really want me to do. And the main objective is really protecting that rim and closing out our possessions. And I had fun, man.”
Ayton checked into Friday’s game for 18 minutes as a starter. He took just two shots from the field, and scored his lone point after splitting free throws. For a guy who averaged 12.4 shots per game throughout his seven seasons in the league, Ayton’s lack of offensive action made it seem as if the Lakers were prone to a blow-up. Instead, they are seeing the selfless side of Ayton.
Now, it’s one game, so it’s probably too early to say that the NBA will see a different side of Ayton during the 2025-2026 NBA season, but it’s clear that there is a conscious effort from the seasoned veteran to have a different level of buy-in with the Luka-LeBron-led Lakers.
Throughout Ayton’s first five years in the NBA with the Suns, he averaged 16.7 points while putting up 12 shots per game. After making a move to join the Portland Trail Blazers, Ayton averaged 15.7 points, putting up 12.8 shots per game.
If the Lakers need a scoring center, Ayton can be that. Currently, he’s open to having flexibility with his role, which is something the Lakers are going to want to maintain as the season plays out.