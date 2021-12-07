Chris Paul And The Suns Knock Off The Spurs Without Devin Booker

Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Without Devin Booker CP3 And The Suns Defeat The Spurs In Arizona
    Publish date:

    Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening.
    Author:

    Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns picked up their 20th win of the season on Monday night when they knocked off the San Antonio Spurs 108-104 in Arizona. 

    The team has been playing without two-time All-Star shooting guard who has been out with a hamstring injury. 

    After losing to the Golden State Warriors on Friday evening in San Francisco, their 18-game winning streak was snapped, but they have picked up right where they left off and have now won 19 out of their last 20 games after beginning the season 1-3.  

    They are currently 20-4 on the season, which is tied with the Warriors for the best record in the entire NBA.

    Meanwhile, the Spurs fell to 8-14 on the season. 

    Chris Paul finished with 21 points, three rebounds and ten assists, and all five starters for the Spurs scored in double-digits. 

