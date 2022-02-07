Wizards Starting Lineup Against Heat
The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Heat.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Miami Heat on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Wizards against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Underdog NBA.
The Wizards lost in the first round of the playoffs last season to the Philadelphia 76ers, but this season they have a much different roster.
Over the offseason they traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, which totally changed the entire roster.
This season, they appear as if they are in danger of making the playoffs with how poorly they have played.
They are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-28 record, and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.