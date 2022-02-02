Wizards Starting Lineup Against The 76ers
The Washington Wizards are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Wizards come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-27 record in the 50 games that they've played.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak, and just 3-7 in their last ten games.
At home this season they are a respectable 13-12 in the games they've played in D.C.
Last season, both of these teams faced off in the first round of the playoffs, and the 76ers beat the Wizards 4-1 in five games.
However, the Wizards have a much different roster this season after trading Russell Westbrook.
