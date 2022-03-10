Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

The Washington Wizards are in California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Wizards against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-34 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 12-17 in 29 games on the road away from Washington D.C.

Their best player Bradley Beal is out for the season, but the team traded for star forward Kristaps Porzingis from the Dallas Mavericks last month.

