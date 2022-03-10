Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Clippers
The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Washington Wizards are in California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Wizards against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-34 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 12-17 in 29 games on the road away from Washington D.C.
Their best player Bradley Beal is out for the season, but the team traded for star forward Kristaps Porzingis from the Dallas Mavericks last month.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.