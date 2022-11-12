Wizards Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against The Jazz

On Saturday night, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Utah Jazz, and for the game they have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

Bradley Beal, Johnny Davis, Taj Gibson, Delon Wright, Isaiah Todd and Jordan Schakel have all been ruled out for the contest.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis (two of their three best players) have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

Their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis on Saturday."