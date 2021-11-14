Wizards' Starting Lineup Without Bradley Beal Against The Magic

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    The Washington Wizards are in Florida to play the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
    The Washington Wizards are in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday night to play the Magic. 

    Coming into the game, the Wizards are 8-3 and the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    After trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers during the off-season, they have a totally new-look team, but in limited games together they appear to all have great chemistry. 

    For the game on Saturday night, their starting lineup has been announced and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Wizards will not have their best player in All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, because he is out due to personal reasons (see tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA). 

    Meanwhile, the Magic come into the game struggling to start the new season with a 3-9 record.

    • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
    • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE. 

