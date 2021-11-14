Wizards' Starting Lineup Without Bradley Beal Against The Magic

The Washington Wizards are in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday night to play the Magic.

Coming into the game, the Wizards are 8-3 and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

After trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers during the off-season, they have a totally new-look team, but in limited games together they appear to all have great chemistry.

For the game on Saturday night, their starting lineup has been announced and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards will not have their best player in All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, because he is out due to personal reasons (see tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).

Meanwhile, the Magic come into the game struggling to start the new season with a 3-9 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball