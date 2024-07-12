WNBA's A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark Win Multiple ESPY Awards
WNBA stars A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) took home multiple awards from the 2024 ESPYs on Thursday night.
Both Clark and Wilson received two ESPY awards during Thursday night's event. Both of Clark's honors are from her senior season at Iowa, while Wilson's were based on her WNBA accomplishments.
Wilson was named the winner of the Best Athlete, Women's Sports, as well as Best WNBA Player. The honors come after Wilson helped lead the Las Vegas Aces to a second consecutive league championship in 2023, averaging 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
So far into the 2024 season, Wilson has continued her dominance. She leads the league in scoring, averaging 26.9 points per game. She's also averaging 11.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.
Wilson might be on the way to her third MVP award.
Clark received ESPY award for the Best Record-Breaking Performance and Best College Athlete, Women's Sports. During her senior season at Iowa, Clark broke Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record, finishing her career with 3,951 points. Maravich held the record for decades with 3,667 points.
In addition to leading the Hawkeyes to a second straight appearance in the National Championship Game, Clark was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Naismith National Player of the Year. She was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.
Wilson and Clark weren't the only representatives of women's basketball during Thursday's ESPYs. USC's JuJu Watkins was named the Best Breakthrough Athlete after averaging 27.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a freshman with the Trojans.
South Carolina women's basketball team won the ESPY for Best Team after finishing the college basketball season with a perfect 38-0 record and winning a national championship. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was presented with the Jimmy V Award for Perserverance.
It was a really big night for women's basketball and the WNBA at the 2024 ESPYs.