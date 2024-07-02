WNBA Announces Eastern, Western Conference Players of the Month for June
After strong performances throughout the month of June, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu were named the WNBA Players of the Month. The league made the announcement on Tuesday.
Wilson was the Western Conference Player of the Month while Ionescu took home honors for the Eastern Conference.
This is the second time Wilson has been named the WNBA Player of the Month this season, also receiving the honor for May. She averaged 27.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while leading the Aces to a 6-4 record.
"June was EPIC for A'ja Wilson," the WNBA wrote on X. "She led the league in scoring, averaging 27.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.7 AST per game, and powered her (Las Vegas Aces) to new heights. Her unstoppable drive and skill had everyone buzzing, leading to Western Conference Player of the Month honors."
Ionescu was also outstanding last month, dropping 19.8 points, 7.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. Her performance helped fuel the Liberty to an impressive 10-1 record in June.
"Sabrina Ionescu was the heart and soul for the (New York Liberty) in June, pushing her team to a 10-1 record," the league said in a social media post. "From dropping deep triples to dishing out impressive dimes, Sab averaged 19.8 PTS, 4.7 REB and 7.4 AST per game to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors."
Although the Aces struggled earlier in the season, both Las Vegas and New York are considered two of the best teams in the league. Performances from Wilson and Ionescu are big reasons why both squads have been so successful recently.
In addition to Player of the Month honors, the WNBA also named Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese the Rookie of the Month for June. She averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per contest in 11 games.